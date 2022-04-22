The F1 22 system requirements are here to help you make sure your gaming PC can run Codemasters’ latest racing game. While not much has changed in terms of specs from last year’s entry in the series, you may want to book your system in for a pit stop so that you can enjoy the game’s new VR support to the fullest.

Blink and you might miss it, the only differences between the F1 22 system requirements and its predecessor’s are the GPUs you’ll need to run it. Thankfully, the barrier for entry remains low with the Nvidia GeForce GT 1050 Ti and AMD RX 470 proving more than enough.

However, you’ll likely want to arm your rig with the best graphics card you can for a couple of reasons. Aside from ray tracing, you’ll be able to play F1 22 in VR for the first time in the series history which will need a decent amount of pixel pushing horsepower. Developer Codemasters has confirmed support for some of the best VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 2 and HTC Vive.

Here are the F1 22 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX-4300

Intel Core i3-2130 AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 9600K RAM 8GB 16GB GPU AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti AMD Radeon RX 590

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti VRAM 4GB 6GB Storage 80GB 80GB

