The F1 22 system requirements are here to help you make sure your gaming PC can run Codemasters’ latest racing game. While not much has changed in terms of specs from last year’s entry in the series, you may want to book your system in for a pit stop so that you can enjoy the game’s new VR support to the fullest.
Blink and you might miss it, the only differences between the F1 22 system requirements and its predecessor’s are the GPUs you’ll need to run it. Thankfully, the barrier for entry remains low with the Nvidia GeForce GT 1050 Ti and AMD RX 470 proving more than enough.
However, you’ll likely want to arm your rig with the best graphics card you can for a couple of reasons. Aside from ray tracing, you’ll be able to play F1 22 in VR for the first time in the series history which will need a decent amount of pixel pushing horsepower. Developer Codemasters has confirmed support for some of the best VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 2 and HTC Vive.
Here are the F1 22 system requirements:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Windows 10 64-bit
|Windows 10 64-bit
|CPU
|AMD FX-4300
Intel Core i3-2130
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
Intel Core i5 9600K
|RAM
|8GB
|16GB
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 470
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|AMD Radeon RX 590
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
|VRAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|80GB
|80GB
Take the F1 22 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run F1 22?