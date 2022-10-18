Roguelike Fabular brings tech-fantasy space wars to Steam Early Access

Techno-fantasy roguelike game Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime’s Steam Early Access release is coming incredibly soon, and it’ll let you explore a space game version of the Middle Ages through top-down spaceship combat and ship upgrades, all through the lens of an art style that blends pixel art and hand drawn illustrations.

Developed by Spiritus Games, Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime has been in development since 2016. It focuses on top-down spaceship combat where you’ll need to use melee and long range attacks against rival spaceships in “physics-based action” and choose between two classes, both with unique upgrade trees of 35 “talents” each. The game launches into Early Access on November 10.

As you’d expect from a roguelike game, the universe is also procedurally generated every time you set out on a run. There’s three realms you’ll need to get through, each with a boss at the end as well, with prep becoming key to your survival.

You can check out the Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime Early Access trailer below, which shows the combat, inventory and trading mechanics, and more.

After you’ve defeated rival spaceships, as shown in the above footage for Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime Early Access trailer, you can then loot them for weapon, shield, and equipment upgrades, with over 50 items to choose from.

It wouldn’t be a roguelike game if you don’t keep failing though would it? This is why Fabular encourages you to try and try again after each failed run, as Spiritus says you’ll “return to the throne room after each defeat, unlocking new persistent upgrades for an edge on future runs. Meet new faces and seek guidance from old friends, as the court expands throughout your journey.”

The full release will add two more realms to play through, more weapons, shields, and equipment, and it may even introduce some extra game modes as well.

Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime will fly into Early Access on November 10 on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Humble Store.

If you’re looking for even more games to play while you wait for Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime Early Access we’ve got you covered, you can check out our list of the best free PC games, or our roundup of the best action-adventure games instead.