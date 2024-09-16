The rain is pouring outside your window, drumming a staccato beat as you knock back your third whiskey of the evening. Work’s slow – too slow – but you can hear the wail of police sirens and the distant thump of gunfire. You know trouble’s coming and then in it walks, in the form of Fallen Aces, a retro noir immersive sim that just got a brand new update filled with gangsters, gabagool, and more.

In this revenge yarn inspired by the best FPS games of the past, you head out into a dirty city to take down the people who killed your squad, and get some answers. Fallen Aces is a true mix of themes, genres, and moods – combining comedy and heavy subject matters while giving boomer shooter vibes along with a wide array of immersive sim gameplay options.

While only episode one is available currently for the game, pretty much every aspect of Fallen Aces has now been expanded thanks to the Turf War update. That’s quite literal in the case of its levels, which have all seen them get bigger and be updated, so while there’s still the same amount of levels to play through – they’ve all got meatier and more flavorful.

Dynamic lighting is in which really helps sell its noir theme, even during the day with cartoon mobsters running at you. The titular Turf War has also kicked off, giving the game a little bit of Stalker – as now two separate mob families will duke it out on the mean streets of Switchblade City, independent of your actions. You can now bribe NPCs, there’s fresh voiceovers and more of them, cutscenes have been revamped, a merchant will sell you illegal weapons (if that’s your kind of thing), and there’s plenty else to gawk at too.

The Turf War update for Fallen Aces is out now and you can also save 20% until Monday September 23, taking its price down to $10.39 / £8.79 from $12.99 / £10.99. Head over to Steam to check out the full patch notes, and to get the lowdown on this noir caper.

If your tastes run elsewhere, our guides to the best classic games and the best indie games will keep you in fine company, capisce?

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.