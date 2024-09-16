You know you’re in good company when you look down a game’s Steam page and see the titles its developer has picked out as influences. JRPG Metroidvania Fallen Tear The Ascension has chosen some weighty names to link itself to, including Shadow of the Colossus, Elden Ring, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, and others. The one thing that comes to mind, however, is a brighter, breezier Hollow Knight – and that’s enough to get me excited, and plenty of others too given how fast the game has achieved its main Kickstarter goal.

It feels sometimes like the heyday of Kickstarter is past yet it still seems possible to be a smash hit on the crowdfunding site. On Tuesday August 27 the Fallen Tear The Ascension page was set live and a mere six hours later it had reached its primary goal, meaning the Metroidvania game is now fully funded. The team asked for $30,000 and hit that with ease – with the title now working on stretch goals.

It’s easy to see why Fallen Tear is such a success. It promises a huge open-world filled with Metroidvania goodness such as shortcuts and areas opening up the more abilities you have, along with JRPG elements that influence how combat plays out. That’s a heady mix, and adding confidence that this project can come to fruition is the game’s entirely gorgeous art style, which oozes through every screenshot and gif developer Winter Crew has posted.

At the time of writing the Kickstarter is lining up stretch goals and knocking them down. Already reached are a boss rush mode, English and Japanese voice acting, extra quests and NPCs, free DLC, and more. There’s a couple yet to be unlocked and with just over two weeks left for the campaign, it doesn’t take an oracle to guess that it’s likely it’ll hit them.

There’s no release date for Fallen Tear The Ascension yet other than the promise that it’s coming soon. If you would like to check out the Kickstarter campaign and see if it’s worth a few coins from yourself, you can do so over here.

