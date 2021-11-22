Gorgeous space RTS game Falling Frontier is delayed and I think I might cry

I was quite taken with space strategy game Falling Frontier when it debuted at E3 earlier this year, and now I’m a bit sad to hear that it’s been delayed into 2022.

The passion project of solo developer Todd D’Arcy, under the banner of Stutter Fox Studios, Falling Frontier presents a grounded sci-fi world (with select tropes such as jump drives) where the player must carefully explore and expand their control across procedurally generated star systems. “Most of Falling Frontier’s systems are in place for our Early Access launch,” D’Arcy says in the press release, “but I want to take the necessary time to get the game to its best possible state before players get their hands on it.”

This space game seemingly has everything – ship design, logistics, tactical RTS combat, plus it’s really pretty. Accompanying the delay news is a new trailer that shows off more in-action footage, from how waystations work, to retrofitting ships on the fly, to a new ‘Search and Rescue’ mission type where you can either recover your own officers floating in space, or capture enemy agents to interrogate for intelligence.

Just look at this stonking trailer:

What? I’m not crying, you’re crying! As the video illustrates, officers form the backbone of a ship’s performance, and managing your officer pool will be just as important as managing your supply lines.

It’s being published by Hooded Horse Inc., who recently signed Civilization-like Old World to help bring that game to Steam, as well as publishing also delayed Terra Invicta, and turn-based strategy game Alliance of the Sacred Suns.

Falling Frontier is now scheduled to release sometime during Q2 2022, on PC via Steam and GOG.com.