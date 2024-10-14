There are so many amazing-looking space games on the horizon, but one that’s really captured the imaginations of gamers that love to look starward is Falling Frontier. This RTS of course prides itself on strategic combat, but it also takes a leaf out of No Man’s Sky’s book by weaving in procedurally-generated solar systems. With stunning visuals as well, it’s shaping up to be a real treat – and that’s definitely reflected in the huge amount of Steam wishlists it’s racked up.

Falling Frontier looks set for an early access launch next year, and even though fans have only been able to learn about it from trailers and short showcases thus far, there is an extremely high amount of interest for it. The RTS game’s publisher Hooded Horse (of Manor Lords and Against the Storm fame) has just released updated sales figures for some of its titles and has also revealed just how many wishlists its upcoming PC games have.

According to the publisher, Falling Frontier has now accrued over 600,000 wishlists, which is very impressive indeed. A quick glance over at Steam’s official rankings shows it as the 34th most-wishlisted game on the platform right now above some notable triple-A behemoths like Avowed and Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

So, why all the mania? Well, the procedural generation is properly cool – everyone’s Falling Frontier experience will be slightly different as you are served up your own procedural star system “filled with planets, moons, asteroid fields, and nebulae” to roam and do battle in.

Combat gets you thinking just as much about logistics and resources as it does firepower – battles are spread across entire systems, and you’ll need to protect all of your assets such as refineries and shipyards. As a result, you can’t pool all your might into one single fleet that sticks together – you must split your forces up and distribute them however you see fit. In the heat of battle, there is a lot of variety and layers of strategy. Shots can ricochet off of ship hulls. You can conceal vessels from enemy scans by parking them behind celestial bodies or masking their heat signatures with gas giants. Ships have weak spots that you can target rather than just one big chunky health bar. It is all super in-depth.

There is a ship editor that lets you customize and enhance the vessels in your fleet – there are over 20 different ship types, but this gives you the freedom to tweak them to your exact specifications. Oh, and to top it all off, I think it just looks fabulous – even the UI has a satisfying appearance that makes me just want to get lost in it.

So, as you can see, there is a lot to be excited about in Falling Frontier. If you were shocked by just how high up the wishlist charts it was at the start of this article, you’re probably a little less surprised now. It’s got the potential to be one of the best space games for RTS fans – and those that aren’t fans, to be honest. Until we finally get hands on with Falling Frontier, here are some other amazing strategy games you can try too.

