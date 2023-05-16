Meet the Fallout 4 wanderer leaving bobbleheads around Boston

A real-world Fallout 4 bobblehead hunt is underway for the post-apocalyptic RPG game‘s Vault Boy collectibles, as we at PCGamesN interview the fan responsible for jetting across the states to make it happen. Fallout 4‘s Boston setting has thus been brought to life, while we learn exactly why this has happened in the first place. If you’re excited about the Fallout 5 release date, this will definitely keep you entertained.

Known more affectionately as Bobblegeddon, creator Maxwell Scheller travels to the cities and locations from the Fallout games leaving homemade bobbleheads and snowglobes in their real-life counterpart locations – or as close as he can get. Just last year Scheller did a real-life Fallout 3 treasure hunt in Washington D.C. as well, so naturally Fallout 4 was next.

Hailing from California as a web developer by day, you might know Scheller as “That Guy With A Game Boy Camera” online. He’s already done Bobblegeddon seven times, with three trips to Las Vegas for the Fallout New Vegas snowglobes as well. Scheller just finished his most recent trip, where he placed Vault Boy bobbleheads in Boston.

“There is some preparation that goes into this,” Scheller tells PCGamesN. “Boston was even more of a challenge than my other trips to navigate. It helps to be patient since traffic happens, and with Washington D.C. and Boston, I’m being accurate to the games that have bobbleheads by comparing the videogame map with bobblehead locations and the real places with Google maps.”

From libraries to subway stations, drainpipes to rooftops, and high schools to fire hydrants, Scheller places these Fallout 4 bobbleheads all over Boston. Not every location can be exact, with Fallout’s bombed landscapes and real-world restrictions both at play, but Scheller says he gets them pretty close. It can also take two to three days to leave around 20 bobbleheads in one city, but I can think of worse ways to see the sights.

Scheller also tells us he 3D prints his own versions of the Fallout bobbleheads, which he then paints and attaches together with hot glue and springs. These “bobbleheads are more disposable,” Scheller says. “I have licensed bobbleheads I found at swap meets that I’d like to keep.”

For Scheller, taking something from Fallout and bringing it to the real world is “like a different kind of game,” as it gets him “seeing places and getting to know the area. Commenters say [Scheller is] ‘doing God’s work’,” and they’re right, I think we can all agree on that.

It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for us Fallout fans, as series co-creator Tim Cain revealed that the long-lost Fallout source code has been found alongside the true purpose of the vaults. A Fallout 3 HD overhaul mod has also been released, breathing new life into Bethesda’s first foray into the post-apocalyptic world.

If you want more our look at the greatest games like Fallout should keep you busy, or you can see what we think are the best sandbox games on PC instead.

Images courtesy of Maxwell Scheller.