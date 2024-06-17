Fallout 4 charity mod adds Skyrim voice actor to new character

Fallout 4 has been enjoying a huge resurgence in popularity thanks to Amazon’s television adaptation. Of course, as with any Bethesda game, players are modding it constantly, so much so that the NexusMods servers recently struggled with the influx of new players. While most mods are fan passion projects, sometimes they manage to attract the attention and support of people on the professional side of games, and Shady Motives is one of those lucky few.

This Fallout 4 mod adds a new questline with a fully voiced NPC to the RPG. Shady Motives welcomes Wes Johnson to the cast, voicing Fallout 4‘s latest companion, Angelo, and a character named Kronch. Angelo sends a robot after you to deliver a mysterious tape, and you need to search the Wasteland for more. There’s a new dungeon, extra player home, and some additional weapons and clothes, too.

If you think the voice of Angelo sounds familiar, you’ve got a good ear; Johnson has previously voiced numerous Bethesda characters. In Skyrim he played Hermaeus Mora, Emperor Titus Mede II, and Sheogorath. He got his start with Bethesda back in Morrowind in 2002, voicing Daedric Princes, Boethiah, Malacath, and Molag Bal.

Johnson has voiced characters in other series, but Bethesda games seem to be his favorite, as he also played the sinister Mr. Burke and the friendly super mutant Fawkes in Fallout 3. He’s already in Fallout 4, playing the Silver Shroud, Moe Cronin, and some super mutants and protectrons. He also played Ron Hope in Bethesda’s latest game, Starfield.

The mod is raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association charity, and is completely free to download. You can get it from Nexus mods right here if you like the sound of it, and there’s a link to donate to the charity, too.

If you’re wanting to get into the Fallout games and don’t know where to start, you can read our piece on if Fallout 1 is worth playing 27 years after it first launched. I think Fallout 3 is the best place to start, but it’s interesting to see where it all began.

If you want a break from Fallout, there are plenty of other apocalypse games you can play, or you could try some survival games, too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.