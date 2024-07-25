How to downgrade Fallout 4

How do you perform a Fallout 4 downgrade? It’s no secret that patches and updates can sometimes make or break your gameplay experience, especially if you’re partial to mod playgrounds like Bethesda’s Fallout 4. The most innocuous change can have dire consequences for your favorite mods – and in these instances, a downgrade might be necessary to get them working again.

Fallout London is one such mod. The popular passion project hit a roadblock following the surprise Fallout 4 next-gen update that caused a compatibility clash with many of the mod frameworks that power it. Thankfully, developer TeamFOLON has made it easier than ever to perform a Fallout 4 downgrade to roll back those changes. Given that Fallout 4 is one of the best PC games of all time, it stands to reason you own the Steam version. We’ve got a Fallout 4 mod to downgrade it on Valve’s platform, along with manual instructions if you’re planning a Fallout 4 downgrade without installing Fallout London.

How to perform a Fallout 4 downgrade for Fallout London

The easiest way to downgrade Fallout 4 is by installing the official Fallout London Downgrader and Addons mod created by TeamFOLON. This mod includes the FOLON Downgrader program, which condenses the Fallout 4 downgrade process into a straightforward launcher installation.

It’s important to note that the above mod is tailored for the Steam version of Fallout 4. The GOG version of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is “directly compatible with Fallout London” so players who own it on the DRM-free platform have fewer hoops to jump through. Simply install Fallout 4: GOTY Edition and Fallout London via GOG Galaxy, disable your cloud saves, and launch Fallout London.

Unfortunately, those who own Fallout 4 on Epic Games Store are out of luck, since the digital storefront doesn’t include an update rollback feature.

How to perform a Fallout 4 downgrade on Steam

If you want to take matters into your own hands, we’ve got step-by-step instructions to help you perform a manual rollback. Before you begin, be aware that this is a complicated process we only recommend for advanced users familiar with Fallout 4 console commands and the like. However, this is the best method to downgrade Fallout 4 without installing Fallout London alongside it.

Here’s how to manually downgrade Fallout 4 on Steam:

Type steam://open/console into your browser.

Click Open Steam to open the console in the Steam client.

Enter the following commands into the console: download_depot 377160 377161 7497069378349273908 download_depot 377160 377163 5819088023757897745 download_depot 377160 377162 5847529232406005096 download_depot 377160 377164 2178106366609958945 download_depot 377160 540810 1558929737289295473 download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960 download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234 download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216 download_depot 377160 435881 1207717296920736193 download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242 download_depot 377160 480630 5527412439359349504 download_depot 377160 480631 6588493486198824788 download_depot 377160 393885 5000262035721758737 download_depot 377160 490650 4873048792354485093 download_depot 377160 393895 7677765994120765493

Navigate to your Steam library folder. The default file path is ‘C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\content\app_377160’ but this may vary depending on your drive installation.

Copy the contents of all the folders in the above file path into a new folder on your desktop. This folder now contains your downgraded version of Fallout 4.

Delete everything in your Fallout 4 installation folder and replace it with the contents of your new folder.

Navigate to the Fallout 4 Steam app manifest file. The default file path is ‘C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\appmanifest_377160.acf’

Right-click on appmanifest_377160.acf, select ‘Properties’, and check the ‘Read Only’ box. Press OK.

Congratulations, you have successfully performed a Fallout 4 downgrade.

Fallout 4 downgrade no license error

If you’re trying to downgrade Fallout 4 the manual way, our instructions have been made specifically with the Fallout 4: Game of the Year edition in mind. Fallout London in particular needs all the DLC files to work, so if you’re missing any of the addons, just know that you’re going to have to purchase them if you want to proceed.

It’s also worth pointing out that downloading the depot files via Steam may take you some time. Steam’s console doesn’t make it clear, but the total file size is close to 90 GB, so it may take a while to redownload the entire game depending on the speed of your internet.

Now that you’ve successfully downgraded Fallout 4, it’s time to sip tea and rule Britannica in Fallout London. Alternatively, reshape another acclaimed open-world game from Bethesda with the best Skyrim mods and Skyrim console commands – or stick to the best games like Fallout if you can’t tear yourself away from the post-apocalypse.