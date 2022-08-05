Fallout 4 mod Fallout London is out now (kind of)

Fallout 4 mod Fallout London is set to be a full-tilt, fan-made follow up to Bethesda’s defining RPG series, and although it’s not scheduled for a full release until 2023, you can test out some of its guns, armour, and even a short quest right now.

The Fallout London team has released a Fallout 4 mod pack containing a catalogue of assets from the upcoming RPG, all of them with a distinct, and highly appreciated, British flavour. We previously reported how the game’s vehicles come with a strong 90s nostalgia – the rest of Fallout London’s assets, from weapons to costumes, are similarly tinted with a unique and comically exaggerated brand of national identity.

There’s a Bren Gun, a cricket bat, a grenade sealed inside a cricket ball (make sure you have an appropriate quip ready – we recommend chucking it into a group of Raiders and shouting “Howzat!”), and a Wimbledon-inspired tennis racket. Costumes wise, strolling across the Commonwealth in power armour might be practical, but nothing says God save the Queen like battering Super Mutants into chunks while dressed as a palace guard, or even a mediaeval knight. You can also, for added roleplay value, add to your settlements some of those stand-up wooden huts that the Buckingham Palace guards stand inside all day. Your bombed-out, plate metal shack might not look much, but this is guaranteed to give it some royal prestige.

In order to add all this British-themed gear to your inventory, you need to head over to the aircraft crash site near ArcJet Systems and talk to the new NPC, Nick the Merchant, who we’re guessing is named after wheeler-dealer Nick the Greek from Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels. He’ll give you a short quest, and once it’s done — Robert’s your father’s brother — all the Fallout London guns and costumes will become available.

The Fallout London assets pack is available now at Nexus Mods