On the whole Fallout 4 holds up incredibly well. The shooting is tight, the Commonwealth is still fresh almost a decade later, and the modding community always gives us something new to play with. Every time I revisit Fallout 4 though, I’m reminded how much better the movement of other games is. Titanfall 2, Severed Steel, and Halo Infinite all boast incredible movement systems held together by a slick sliding mechanic, leaving Bethesda’s RPG lacking on a return visit. Not anymore though, as a legend of the Fallout 4 modding scene has just released an entirely modular movement overhaul, and yes, it includes sliding.

Created by ‘bp42s,’ this new Fallout 4 mod makes getting around the irradiated wastes feel better than ever. ‘Enhanced Movement’ does exactly what you think it does to the RPG, giving you complete control over in-depth movement systems. You can slide, gain momentum, and use directional movement speeds while you play, with modular control over each feature.

While sprinting at full speed you can hold the crouch button to slide, and yes, you can still shoot and attack while gliding across the ground. Every single FPS ever made can be improved with a slide mechanic, and Fallout 4 is no exception. There’s something so exhilarating about sliding during combat, and just thinking about using VATS as you duck under gunfire gives Bethesda’s shooter a whole new dimension.

Then there’s sprint momentum. With this feature, you build up a small amount of bonus speed while continuously sprinting, as you would in real life. This gives Fallout 4’s movement that realistic edge it’s always needed, and combines well with the new sliding system to help you cover more ground.

On the other hand, directional movement speed will realistically hinder you, as moving backward and to the side does in real life. You move 25% slower while backpedaling and 15% slower while strafing, but multipliers from legendary effects and perks are still applied to help you out. The mod gives Fallout 4’s movement a tinge of realism, but you can easily toggle individual features on and off in the new menu.

There are some smaller features too, like no sprint AP cost out of combat, an AP drain from swimming that’s dependent on your endurance stat, and a similar drain from sneaking connected to your agility as well.

What I love most about this mod is how it ever so slightly improves how you play. Running and sliding around gunfights makes each encounter more dynamic, giving sneaking an AP cost means you need to be more careful how you use it, and movement momentum gives the entire game an extra punch. Fallout 4’s movement is lacking when put next to the competition, but not anymore.

You can find bp42s’s Enhanced Movement mod right here, while our Fallout London review tells you exactly why you need to play the game’s biggest mod in years.

