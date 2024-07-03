I have a strange relationship with Fallout 4. I preordered it way back when it launched in 2015 and was thoroughly disappointed. Still, I go back to it every few years and have another go at completing the story. I always get sidetracked by building settlements, minor quests, or installing mods that change the playing experience enough to push me to get further than I have before. There’s a certain itch it scratches that other games just can’t. Now, an ambitious new mod has me wanting to reinstall it all over again.

Boon Island – Isles Of New England is a Fallout 4 mod that adds a spooky new lighthouse to the RPG, located between Boston and Far Harbor. You have to take a boat out to the island the first time you visit, and you’ll find a woman in a house awaiting the return of her son. I won’t spoil the quest, but it gets very creepy, so maybe don’t go there for the first time when you’re alone in the house at night. If you’ve done Fallout 4 a dozen times and want a new challenge, this is ideal.

Once you’ve completed the quest you’ll have access to the lighthouse’s workbench and can turn it into a proper settlement. I’m not sure if I’d try to recreate Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse and just leave an old and young man there, or if I’d turn it into a sanctuary, far from the dangers of the wasteland. But Boon Island is a whole new area, separate from the rest of the world map, and you can fast travel over there once you’ve discovered it.

You can try this mod out for yourself now. Just go to Nexus mods and download it, right here. It’s already got over 6,000 unique downloads, so it’s fairly popular.

Alternatively, if you want a change from the Commonwealth, check out some of the best games like Fallout. Otherwise, get the latest on the Fallout 5 release date, which we’re hoping will get here sooner rather than later.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.