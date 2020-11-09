This Fallout 4 mod lets you experience the Commonwealth from an ant’s perspective

Sneaking around the Commonwealth wasteland may seem like child’s play when you use Stealth Boys, but those camouflaging devices are severely limited – if only there was another way. You’ve experienced the ups and downs of Fallout 4’s story as an average-sized human – now it’s time to see what life is like for the tiniest of creatures, with a Fallout 4 mod that introduces a brand-new way to sneak up on dangerous enemies.

El Ha/Zorkaz’s Shrink Potion mod turns you into the size of an ant, reducing your detection level by 95%. As you might expect, the world of Fallout 4 hasn’t been designed with the vertically challenged in mind, so conquering mighty feats like staircases may prove to be an issue. That being said, if you use the shrink potion at the right time, you should be able to sneak your way through heavily-guarded areas with ease.

Upon installing the mod, you’ll be able to purchase shrink potions from Solomon, who’s located within Diamond City’s marketplace. As you can see from the clip below, you’ll need to consider the perspectives of people roaming around because you can still be detected.

Being a miniaturised version of yourself does come with some downsides, however. Avoid being detected by enemies, because if you do get caught you’ll experience a world of pain. The amount of damage you take is multiplied in your tiny state, so it’s important not to incur the wrath of any humans or creatures. Plus, the potion also only lasts two minutes, so bear that in mind before preparing any heists.

Try out the shrink potion for yourself by heading over to Nexus Mods. The modder has made a number of popular Fallout 4 mods, including Construct Water Towers, Lush Ambience, and Inner City Ambience.

If you haven’t already, definitely check out our selection of the best Fallout 4 mods which should spice up your next playthrough. Sick of Fallout 4’s wasteland? Never mind – go on a brand-new adventure with our best open-world games list.