Fallout TV series moves forward with Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan directing

The Fallout TV series is moving full steam ahead. Based on Bethesda’s long-running post-apocalyptic RPG series, the show is on the way from Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, and there are some exciting developments about who’ll be helming the show.

As per Deadline, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan will direct the Fallout series’ premiere episode. Nolan has an impressive list of credits to his name, having written on some huge movies such as 2014’s sci-fi thriller Interstellar (which he co-wrote with his filmmaker brother Christopher Nolan), as well as The Dark Knight, and The Prestige. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are also joining as showrunners. Robertson-Dworet was one of the screenplay writers on Captain Marvel, and Wagner served as a co-executive producer on the series Silicon Valley) and a producer on The Office.

There’s no sign of a release date for the show yet, but it looks like it’s kicking into full gear, with production due to start sometime this year.

Todd Howard, director on the Fallout 3, 4, and 76 games, as well as Skyrim, Oblivion, and the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, will be serving as executive producer for Bethesda Game Studios.

The series was first announced back in July 2020. “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” said Kilter Films’ Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan at the time. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The show will be based on the beloved series, which began with the original Fallout in 1997. The first couple of entries were isometric RPGs but Fallout 3 moved the series into the open-world sandbox format that’s carried on through later games, such as Fallout 4 and Fallout 76.