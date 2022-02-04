Fallout 76 players recreate 10 Downing Street, party and all

For the past few weeks, headlines in the United Kingdom have been dominated by revelations that several parties were held at 10 Downing Street during the UK’s various national lockdowns. While many people could not visit loved ones, staff at Number 10 – allegedly including Prime Minister Boris Johnson – were reportedly ‘aving a few drinks with the gang. It turns out, though, that the citizens of Appalachia are now facing a similar problem. Someone has rebuilt 10 Downing Street in Fallout 76, and the party isn’t stopping there either.

A Twitter user called Steve stumbled across a build of 10 Downing Street in Fallout 76. Aside from the name being plastered to the side of the building, you also have the phrase “party central” above the doors, some disco lights that illuminate the windows, and clowns that stare at those who walk by. While not intentionally part of the build, you also have the sound of crickets in the background, which adds something eerie to the ambience.

The UK government’s so-called ‘partygate’ scandal is the subject of ongoing investigations both by the Metropolitan Police and the civil service, so we don’t know how it’s all going to shake out, but it’s already been the cause of much drama in recent weeks’ headlines. At one point, Johnson said that no one had told him a garden party at 10 Downing Street would be “against the rules” – the ones he wrote – and Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford was told to leave the House of Commons for saying Johnson had misled Parliament.

Here’s the video:

Someone made 10 Downing Street on Fallout 76 and stuck loads of clowns by all the windows. pic.twitter.com/1fPndcIJF7 — Steve (@HighVoltage1989) February 2, 2022

In, uh, less political Fallout 76 news, you can now download the Fallout 76 PTR on Steam. Jump in to try a new seasonal event called Invaders from Beyond.

If you are looking for more political games, though, then you can find our best political simulation games list at the link. Fallout 76 doesn’t make the cut, sadly.