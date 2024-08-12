If you’ve been avoiding Fallout 76, now’s the time to give it a shot

Fallout fans have had it pretty good this year. An Amazon TV adaptation came out and was better than most would have expected, the long awaited Fallout London mod finally launched, and, most recently, Fallout 1 fan remake Fallout Vault 13 was shown off through a playable demo. With all of this buzz surrounding the series, plenty of players are likely looking for even more Fallout. Fortunately, 2018’s Fallout 76 is now in better shape than ever before and, thanks to a Steam discount, cheap to pick up right now.

Fallout 76 may appear more like an MMORPG than fans of the series would like, but its multiplayer focus is accompanied by the kind of exploration and storytelling that’s characterized other mainline entries. As a result of numerous glitches and poor design decisions at launch, though, the game’s reputation took a massive hit that it’s never quite recovered from.

Those willing to give Fallout 76’s current state a look might be surprised to find that it’s in a much better state than they’d expect. The introduction, over time, of features like a cast of NPCs make exploring the game’s setting and taking on missions far better than it was in the past, and the addition of a number of expansions have fleshed the experience out far enough that it’s a good option for players looking for another Fallout to play all these years after Fallout 4’s launch.

Fallout 76 is discounted by 75% from now until August 21, bringing its price down to $9.99 USD / £8.74. Grab a copy right here.

