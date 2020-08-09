Fallout 76 dev encounters fast-travel bug live at QuakeCon

Bugs happen, and sometimes they happen at very inconvenient times. During a livestream for Fallout 76‘s new update, A Colossal Problem, at QuakeCon, the player encountered, well, a colossal problem, when they tried to fast-travel in the MMORPG game.

Associate community manager Devann McCarthy was leading the A Colossal Problem Boss event when the incident occurred. At one point, she goes to fast-travel, and gets treated to a common bug where no travelling occurs and you need to re-input your destination. McCarthy brushes it off and everything continues as normal, but it’s conspicuous given that the glitch happened on first try.

Players have been encountering this particular bug for quite some time now, growing frustrated at the lack of a fix as yet. Combing through Reddit, you’ll find posts as recently as a month old venting annoyance, and discussing it as one of the most irritating bugs in the RPG game. Fallout 76 doesn’t have the best reputation, and moments like this hammer home why that is. Thankfully, the rest of the stream went off without a hitch, if you want a deep dive into A Colossal Problem’s content.

This update is the last in the summer quarter of Bethesda’s roadmap for Fallout 76. In another QuakeCon At Home panel, developers confirmed that full mod support is on the way.

You can see the short, but quite hilarious, glitch happening here:

Across the numerous livestream goings on happening this weekend, we had the announcement of Doom Eternal’s first DLC, metal musician Matt Heafy shredding some of Doom’s music, and a solid theory on a mysterious Doom Eternal Easter egg.