Bethesda sets a date for Fallout 76 Burning Springs, its "biggest update ever," and I'm packing my bags for Ohio already

Bethesda has confirmed when we'll be heading to Fallout 76 Burning Springs to take on the Rust King and get buddy-buddy with Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. Creative director Jon Rush and lead Producer Bill LaCost call the Ohio-set expansion F76's "biggest update ever," and one "in complete tonal tandem" with the second season of the Fallout show on Amazon Prime. Dust off your boots, grab your Stimpacks and RadAway, and oil up your Fixer, because it's time to claim some bounties.

Five years on from its troubled launch, I'm willing to call Fallout 76 not only one of the best survival games on PC, but one of the best Fallout games as well. Its more cavalier approach to tossing around nuclear weaponry might undercut some of the tonal sincerity of other entries, but if you're prepared to embrace the series as a more oversized and satirical sandbox for the apocalypse generation then it's a beautiful playground. It's time to step out of our comfort zone, however, because Burning Springs takes us across the water to Ohio.

The majority of the expansion, which I took a closer look at earlier this month, takes place in the eponymous new location over the border to the north-west of the existing Fallout 76 map. Head over the Silver Bridge into Ohio and you'll quickly find yourself on the wrong end of the Rust King and his band of faithful followers. Complete trials to impress him and build your reputation, or plot with fellow 'employees' to overthrow the tyrant as you see fit.

Once you're free to move about the region, you'll want to head over to the main hotspot in Burning Springs. Highway Town is built atop a broken stretch of road, and there, among the grimy shadows of its Last Resort bar, you'll find The Ghoul. Undoubtedly the breakout favorite from the Fallout show on Prime, he's here to handle the region's biggest bounties, with full voiceover provided from Walton Goggins.

The Ghoul's bounties are the big new repeatable activity in Burning Springs, and range from low-tier 'Grunt Hunts' (simple jobs requiring you to track down and deal with potential troublemakers) to the grander 'Head Hunts.' These latter missions turn into server-wide public events that anyone nearby can join, and promise to put you up against particularly nasty foes that you'll need a group to bring down.

There's plenty more to discover, of course, from new fish and local legends to a couple of rather lengthy public events that will test your builds with fights against the likes of legendary Oguas and Deathclaw Matriarchs. Then there's Fallout 76 Season 23, 'Blood and Rust,' which will pack in plenty of rewards to spec out you, your Power Armor, and your Camp to make sure you look good on your new adventures.

Fallout 76 Burning Springs launches Tuesday December 2 alongside Season 23, Blood and Rust. You can get the game on Steam and the Xbox Store, and there's even an 80% discount if you grab it in the next 24 hours, meaning you'll pay just $7.99 / £6.99.

