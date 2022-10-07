Fallout 76 Nuka-World county fair is coming to the PTS

A travelling county fair arrives next week on the Fallout 76 public test server. Bethesda says it’ll be bringing the Nuka-World on Tour travelling road show to the PTS possibly as early as October 13, and you’ll be able to try out several new public events as you take in the sights, sounds, and undoubtedly the smells, of an Appalachian carnival midway for the following week in the MMORPG.

The three new public events sound like a pretty good time. There’s Most Wanted, in which you’ll play as an outlaw during Gunther’s Wild West show – it’s basically an excuse to play the bad guy and steal everything you can get your hands on before defending your ill-gotten gains from some robot sheriff’s deputies.

Then there’s Spin the Wheel, which is held in the big-top tent. You press a button, and an enormous light-up wheel spins around until it comes to rest with the arrow pointing at a challenge you’ll have to complete. You might have to defend Bottle and Cappy from some ornery beasts, or possibly go Brahmin-tipping.

Finally, there’s the Tunnel of Love, which is broken – and you’ve got to help fix it back up. We’re sure nothing will go wrong. Speaking of tunnels, though, another fun challenge to take on during the Nuka-World show is the ultracite titan, which has holed up at the bottom of a nearby mineshaft.

The PTS will also be testing out the new Nuka-Cade, where you can play a bunch of fun carnival games in exchange for a handful of caps. You’ll also be able to try out the new free cam feature for CAMPs – this lets you detach the camera from your character while you’re in your CAMP, which should make building and adjusting your Appalachia home away from home all that much easier.

Fallout 76 is free to play until October 11, and the new Pitt expansion launched last month, so there’s plenty of new adventures to seek out in the wilds of post-apocalyptic West Virginia.