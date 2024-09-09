There’s nothing like the prospect of getting stuck into a colossal RPG. At the start of your journey you’ll face a huge amount of possibilities, from creating your character, your class, and determining exactly who you want to be. A good RPG never lets up from there with everything being a decision, making them one of the most intriguing genres to play. If you’re a fan then you’ll be interested in taking a peek at this new Fanatical bundle, where you can get Fallout 76, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, and much more for much less.

Probably the most exciting prospect in this collection is Fallout 76. Bethesda’s multiplayer RPG has come a long, long way since its troubled launch and now stands as one of the best Fallout experiences you can have. If nothing else, its game map is truly one of the greatest places in gaming to explore, with recent additions giving players tons more to sink their teeth into.

Now filled with quests and characters that stand with the best of those found in the famous apocalyptic game series, it’s definitely worth a try if you have been previously put off by the initial negative reaction. With the Fallout 5 release date yet to be announced, Fallout 76 is the best way to keep your life full of the apocalypse while we wait for the next title in the series.

In addition to Fallout 76, RPG fans can grab some other classics of the genre, such as medieval realism paragon Kingdom Come Deliverance, where you can explore the Bohemia of yesteryear as revenge-seeker and winner of the ‘Worst Haircut Haver 1403’ award, Henry. For those wanting a lot of meat on the bones of their next experience, Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous is a rich, hefty RPG that will keep you immersed the more you play – especially with new content like a recent free piece of DLC that crosses over with ARPG Children of Morta.

Other highlights include the French Revolution-inspired Steelrising, Roman time-shenanigans adventure The Forgotten City, and Anodyne 2 – sequel to one of the best Zelda-like games ever made. This bundle is frankly packed with RPGs that’ll fill your hard drive with games that will take you ages to complete, and it’ll help you save on your next favorite game.

You’ll be able to start building your own Fanatical RPG and Fantasy bundle with three games for $14.99 / £14.99 and you save more the bigger your bundle gets. Three games in your basket will each cost roughly $5 / £5 per item, with 5+ games netting you a bargain of $4.60 / £4.60 a title, and 7+ costing you $4.50 / £4.50 per game. If you’d like to check it out, hit the link below to see what you can save.

