Fallout 76 goes free-to-play for a full week

Celebrating the day that a nuclear war broke out might be a bit, well, macabre, but it makes a morbid sort of sense in the grisly world of Fallout. Yes, Bombs Drop Day lands on October 23, and Fallout 76 is marking the occasion by going free-to-play for a week, from now until October 26. During this time, you can benefit from some limited-time events and take advantage of atom pack discounts, a legendary vendor sale, and a preview of Fallout 1st, the game’s premium subscription service.

The trial includes the base game content, Wastelanders, and Nuclear Winter, which is probably enough to fill a full year at this point. Plus, if you happen to enjoy yourself and opt to purchase Fallout 76, all of your progress will carry across, including your Atomic Shop purchases.

From October 22-26, you’ll also have the option to take part in three in-game events: Double S.C.O.R.E., Double XP, and a 25% sale on legendary weapons and armour from the purveyor found at the Rusty Pick in the Ash Heap.

Here’s a quick look at the RPG game’s giant Wastelanders expansion:

A free trial of Fallout 1st is the cherry on top here. To claim it, all you have to do is log in during the free play week and navigate your way to the ‘1st Limited Preview’ item found in the Atomic Shop. You’ll then be granted access to some of the membership’s features.

Before you enter the grim, post-apocalyptic world of Bethesda’s latest, you’d be very wise indeed to check out our Fallout 76 levelling and Fallout 76 mutations guides. Here’s a link to the game’s Steam page, where it’s also on sale until October 27. Good luck out there – you’ll need it!