If you’ve always dreamed of owning your own Fallout 76 pets, it’s finally about to be a reality. The much-requested feature is making its way to Bethesda’s multiplayer RPG by the end of this year, allowing you to set up all manner of creature comforts in your camp. With options to bring both cats and dogs to stay in your home base, this welcome addition further amplifies the coziness of the post-apocalyptic survival game.

Nothing’s better at making a house feel like a home than a loving animal, yet Fallout 76 has never quite had the option. You can briefly bring wild animals to your side using the Animal Friend perk, but it’s not really the close companionship you’re looking for. As such, the closest equivalent we’ve in the survival game had is the F.E.T.C.H. Collectron, a faithful robot dog you can set in your camp. It’s great at gathering spare resources, but perhaps not so useful when it comes to a comforting hug.

“Cat and dog people rejoice,” creative director Jon Rush announces during the Xbox showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2024. “We’re excited to tell you that camp pets are finally coming to Fallout 76 at the end of this year.” While there’s no standalone trailer yet, you can watch the announcement at 1:13:16 in the video above.

“These new furry friends will reside in your camps and can be interacted with in a number of ways, Rush teases, “we’ll have more to share in the coming months.” While we only get a brief, tantalizing glimpse at what’s to come, we do get to see a couple of different designs for a ‘black cat bed,’ which plays home to a tabby act. The UI also confirms that we’ll be able to customize our pets and, of course, change their names.

Alongside this is a look at a ‘German Shepherd house,’ which sits outside and, as you might expect, is home to just such a dog. There’s also a brief glimpse of the hound digging at a buried bone pile in the backyard. “Thank you for your continued passion and creativity,” Rush adds, “We love seeing all of you share it with us every day, and can’t wait to see what you’ll get up to in the future.”

Pets are set to make their appearance in Fallout 76 by the end of 2024. In the meantime, there’s still plenty to do with the addition of the new outposts, which you can read all about in our Fallout 76 Milepost Zero interview with Rush and lead producer Bill LaCoste.

