Despite Fallout 5 being a mere speck on the horizon, it feels like Bethesda’s beloved RPG series is having a moment right now. Since the success of the Amazon show, we’ve seen the launch of the spectacular fan mod project Fallout London, alongside a wealth of new Fallout 4 mods. At the same time, Fallout 76 continues to go from strength to strength, having grown from a rocky start into a fantastic, fun open-world multiplayer survival game, and it looks like we’ve still got a lot to look forward to in 2024.

Ahead of the new Fallout 76 Milepost Zero update, Bethesda reveals a new roadmap showing everything you can expect to see happening in the survival game through the end of December. Chief among these is the launch of Season 18, Country Road, which brings plenty of new rewards to earn. It also adds a new repeatable challenge that becomes accessible for all Fallout 76 players over level 100, earning you 300 score each time you complete three public events.

The video above gives a good glimpse of some of the rewards you can pick up this season. Among them is a new set of Roadside Warrior power armor, a Raider-style lodge, wall-mounted walkways, a pillar display, a beautiful mountain stein, special displays for your backpacks and snowglobes, and a freshly painted stop sign melee weapon.

If you’re a Fallout 1st member, you can also snag additional benefits during the season, including a brewing vat, a black-and-yellow beehive, and a corroded concrete building set that’s perfect for that classic Fallout-style, bombed-out aesthetic.

You should have lots to do between events, too, as the new caravan feature will let you fill your downtime by managing your outpost and escorting caravan routes across the wasteland. A big overhaul to Fallout 76 legendary crafting also completely revitalizes how you approach building endgame gear, making it far more approachable to create that perfect piece you’ve always dreamed of owning.

Beyond the launch, there’s a packed schedule for players, with all manner of mutated public events, double mutation challenges, special event weekends, bonuses such as double caps and double score, and lots of returning favorites including Invaders from Beyond and the ever-reliable Spooky Scorched. Buried among the list is also Fallout 76’s sixth birthday on Thursday November 14 – nothing more is hinted at, but I’m sure we’ll see a special celebration once the day rolls around.

Fallout 76 Season 18 Country Road arrives alongside the Milepost Zero update on Tuesday September 3. You can pick up the game on Steam or the Microsoft Store, and it’s also available to play via the Xbox app or cloud streaming if you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass service.

