Hidden Fallout 76 message claims Todd Howard is “amazing”

Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, Bethesda’s vast, open-world games, are teeming with secrets to uncover. There’s no telling what kind of stupefying wonders you might encounter in the Wasteland – Deathclaws, Assaultrons, and now a secret message claiming that studio head and director of the upcoming Starfield, Todd Howard, is “amazing”.

That’s right. In both Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, if you can find a poster of the periodic table of elements, use a scoped weapon to zoom in, and then maybe squint your eyes a little, you can just about make out a lovingly worded dedication to Todd Howard and his videogame-making prowess. This is the message in full:

“Todd Howard is amazing in everything his hands touch – no kidding”.

You can find this poster, and its hidden tribute, in a few locations. In Fallout 76, it’s on the Nukashine, in the basement of Big Al’s Tattoo Parlour in Morgantown. You can also find it in the Overseer’s home in Sutton, and in Foundation, inside the trailer belonging to Ward.

In Fallout 4 it’s a little more exclusive – you’ll need the Far Harbour expansion, and then you’ll need to look inside the shrine of the Children of the Atom. It’s worth seeing for yourself – just zoom into the middle of the poster, right below where it says “WITH” in large letters. But YouTuber TKs-Mantis has provided a handy video, demonstrating both the location of the poster in Fallout 4, and an upscaled, more readable version of the text.

As director and executive producer at Bethesda, Todd Howard has overseen the production of games like Skyrim, the Fallout series, and the upcoming space RPG Starfield, which following its first ever gameplay reveal was found to contain a bug that makes a character’s head face the wrong way.

Howard was on stage to present Starfield during Summer Games Fest, and the game has been revealed to contain extensive ship customisation.

It will also have 1,000 planets that you can freely explore – and perhaps somewhere out there, hidden in the vastness of Starfield’s galaxy, like the monolith in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001, there will be the same, confusingly written message: “Todd Howard is amazing in everything his hands touch – no kidding”.