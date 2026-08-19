Fallout 76's new Slasher update is "a first of its kind"

The run-up to Halloween is always a special time for Fallout 76, with all manner of horror-themed cosmetics and events to spice up the multiplayer survival game. Fall cosmetics gradually bleed into pumpkin suits and Sheepsquatch costumes as groups head out to hunt the roving Spooky Scorched and get their hands on prizes. This year, however, Bethesda has something a little more unique and atmospheric in mind: a horror-themed event called 'The Slasher' that's set to gradually build over multiple weeks.

The Fallout 76 developer describes The Slasher as "a frightening experience that unravels over the weeks spanning our fall updates." Rather than just being a one-off addition, it'll start gradually stacking up additional elements that are layered on top of one another as the weeks progress. We'll start by following whispered rumors and hunting for clues, before being instructed to seek out and dig up mysterious unmarked graves.

As things continue to escalate, fanatics will begin infesting the map, until finally the "Pint-Sized imposter himself" makes an appearance. "The Slasher is a first-of-its-kind update for Fallout 76," the team remarks. "As an additional layer is unlocked, the intensity builds and builds." As for the rewards on offer, getting involved will give you the opportunity to unlock a unique set of Power Armor along with the Super Slasher weapon.

The whole experience sounds like a more map-spanning incarnation of the recent Infestations update, but on a grander scale. Personally, I hope it gets especially chaotic as we move into October and Halloween season proper. Of course, there will be even more to look forward to when the update arrives, as Bethesda's introducing even more new features alongside this - or should I say old ones?

Legacy seasons are finally happening, starting with The Slasher update. Running at the same time as the new Season 26, Beware the Blood Moon, will be a revisit of the game's second-ever season, Armor Ace, which first appeared six years ago in September 2020. It'll last for the same duration as the current season, and you'll be able to spend your tickets to claim any rewards that you didn't unlock the first time around.

Tickets work across both the new and old seasons, and Bethesda notes that there will be "a few new rewards" in the legacy season for those players who already grabbed everything when Armor Ace was first in the rotation. The only thing you won't be able to get your hands on is the original game boards to mount on your wall. "Because they're great indicators of who was there when the season originally ran, we're choosing not to include them as a reward for returning legacy seasons," it explains.

Fallout 76 update 'The Slasher' releases on Tuesday, September 15, alongside Season 26: Beware the Blood Moon, and the first legacy season, Armor Ace and the Power Patrol. If there's a specific old season you want to see brought back in the future, head to either the Fallout 76 Reddit page or Bethesda Game Studios Discord, where you can vote on the next one.