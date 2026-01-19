If you're enjoying the TV show, this Fallout game has just got a new update that makes your power armor dreams reality

There's a lot of games that deserve praise but never receive it. Last year's Öoo should have been the indie sensation that Animal Well was. Prey (2017) should have had the same worldwide acclaim for its technical wizardry as Tears of the Kingdom did. And Fallout 76 has managed a comeback of Cyberpunk 2077 proportions. The MMORPG got off to a terrible start, with dull gameplay and severe bugs. The game crashed all the time, there were no NPCs, and the endgame was downright awful. But over the past seven years, Bethesda has put in the work to make things right. And right it is.

Nowadays, Fallout 76 is a pleasant experience. Onboarding is easier, quests are fun, and there are even human NPCs to chat to. Is it better than New Vegas? Heck no. But it's a great MMO that has formed close-knit communities and I'd recommend it to anyone wanting a modern Fallout experience after seeing the TV show.

You can tell the game is in a good state by the updates Bethesda is making. It's no longer overhauling entire systems, and instead is making the necessary tweaks to get everything to feel just right. This time, it's armor.

The new update has hit the public test server, where players can check out new patches and give feedback before they're officially rolled out. The headline is that the weight of both armor and power armor have been reduced, making it easier to transport new pieces that you find on your travels. The T-51 power armor (that's the iconic suit on the front cover of the original Fallout game) has been adjusted to lean into Cryo resistance, and Hazmat Suits have massively increased radiation resistance.

Over 50 armor mods have been tweaked to some extent, while the Portable Power and Sturdy Frame perks now increase your movement speed in power armor by 10% per rank and reduce the amount of stagger taken per rank respectively. Basically, loads of pieces of armor and power armor are better than before.

Elsewhere, Bethesda has removed the 'recommended level' text from all public event descriptions. I'm not sure how this will impact new players or those returning after an absence (guilty as charged), because I don't fancy charging into an event only to learn that all the enemies one-shot me. The general 'difficulty' of each specific event (easy, hard, etc.) should still be displayed, but it could still catch some players out.

Other than that, there are small changes across various events, UI, and fixes to Pip-Boy issues. The Gauss Minigun now takes longer to overheat, is quicker to cool down, but its base damage has been nerfed from 59 to 42, so I'll be interested to check that out.

If you've been enjoying the Fallout TV show and want more from this post-apocalyptic universe, Fallout 76 just might be the way to go. It's got suitably modern graphics and controls, it's better than Fallout 4, and power armor just got a serious buff. What's not to love?