Oh yes, every game should have a dog companion and that’s especially true for a Fallout game. From Dogmeat in the first game to, uh, Dogmeat in Fallout 4 – canines and our characters have gone hand in paw since the series began. Fallout: London is no exception and its lovely little lad is a bulldog named Churchill, but he doesn’t always behave quite like you’d expect. Thankfully, modders are hard at work, and they’re already making great strides forward with this pup.

Fallout: London is doing incredibly well at the moment, and rightly so – check out our Fallout: London review for our take. Despite all the praise there are still plenty of issues affecting the game, some technical which mod creators Team FOLON are working on, and others that are currently receiving assistance from external modders. One such issue means that best boy Churchill might go missing when recruited in the RPG, and that’s simply not cricket.

One modder has taken it on themself to fix the issue, pending a full solution by the dev team. The mod titled Churchill Summons Dogmeat Fix should mean if you dismiss Churchill and then recruit him again, you won’t mysteriously get Dogmeat apparently making the journey all the way from the Commonwealth instead. As one of the most popular mods for Fallout: London right now, you can see that this is an issue that the game’s fans are definitely struggling with.

Another mod takes aim at Churchill’s paws. You see, by default he uses the sounds for enemy animals from Fallout 4 when padding about with you, which doesn’t really suit his cuddly, friendly status. With the Churchill Walking SFX Fix mod, Churchill sounds much less vicious and far more bulldog-esque. A side effect of this mod means if you use anything that changes how Dogmeat sounds they’ll hit Churchill too, so be careful if you’re clipping canine toenails or adding different sound effects in.

Between these two mods and the no doubt plenty more on the way, Fallout: London’s Churchill should be up and running in a fashion that befits such a refined little gent. You can download the Churchill Summons Dogmeat Fix mod here, and the Churchill Walking SFX Fix mod here. If you have yet to encounter Churchill – head to Prilladog Food Factory to meet your new best friend.

Should you want to change up how the original game plays, check out our guide to the very best Fallout 4 mods you can install. You can also take a look at our recommendations for the best games like Fallout, for a taste of something similar but different.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.