Oi, mate, it’s the apocalypse innit? Sorry, I don’t know what came over me there, other than the beating British heart of Fallout: London is beginning to take over my mind. This colossal mod which verges on being an entirely new game has hit the world recently and like any good Fallout it’s got its fair share of problems. Those who can get past the technical issues are having the time of their lives but some are too big to ignore, and thankfully the mod’s developer isn’t overlooking them.

Despite some stability problems it’s really hard to understate just what a stunning achievement the release of Fallout: London is. This huge mod is more like an entirely new RPG in its own right, filled with plenty of British takes on the apocalypse done in traditional tongue-in-cheek Fallout style. There’s Fesco branded horse meat, Ion brew, Dr Who references, and even a few nods to Wallace and Gromit. It’s about as British as you can get and just like living on that sceptered isle there’s a smattering of downsides too.

Just installing the mod itself is a harsh barrier to overcome, as you’ll need to learn how to downgrade Fallout 4 in order to get Fallout: London running in the first place. For those able to hop into the apocalypse the challenge doesn’t stop there as there are some technical issues causing problems for players, such as repeated crashes and extremely long loading times. It doesn’t seem to matter if fans are using the Steam or GOG versions of the game – both appear to be afflicted with game breaking interruptions.

Team FOLON, developer of the mod, is keenly aware of these issues and is promising to take swift action to help make sure the British apocalypse becomes far more stable. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the developer has let the community know that it is busy working on a patch to smoothen out the experience and that it will launch soon. This also comes alongside a list of workarounds and known issues, which should help get players around some of the most common bugs in the mod.

Even though the mod can be tough to get running perfectly right now, plenty of players are having a brilliant time in the game, with many fans considering it a canonical entry in the series. With the Fallout 5 release date still hiding like a Nightkin in the bushes, this may be the nearest we’ll get to a new Fallout game for a long time.

