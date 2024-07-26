Team FOLON has done something incredible. After five years of arduous work, the development team behind unofficial spin-off Fallout London has actually managed to finish and release its ambitious RPG. With Fallout 5 a long way off and everyone eager for something fresh after New Vegas and FO4, this new fan game (that almost feels like too small a descriptor) is very, very welcome. By all accounts, fans of the apocalyptic Bethesda series are loving its new UK-based half cousin. At the same time, a lot of Fallout London crashing problems are getting in the way.

Palace guards, radioactive badgers, the unremitting horror of pink wafers – Fallout London has it all. A passion project RPG comparable in size to a licensed Bethesda game, with the Fallout 5 release date still lumbering towards us like Liberty Prime, Fallout London is a wonderful treat, and everyone who’s played it so far agrees. Of course, if you want to try it yourself, you need to know how to downgrade Fallout 4, and you’ve also got to own all the FO4 DLC. But those who are already exploring the blighted Blighty bring good news.

“Easily one of the games I’ve played in the last ten years,” one player writes on GOG, where Fallout London has its own official page. “I highly recommend this to anyone who enjoyed Fallout but found it a little lightweight,” another player says. “The atmosphere is a little more apocalyptic, plus there is a little less handholding. The content is superb. If any game company had launched this it would have been classed as triple-A.”

“Bought Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition on GOG,” a third player says. “Went to the FOLON mod on GOG. That’s it. That’s all that’s needed. Game runs brilliantly and the sheer scope of it all is beautiful.”

Other players however report that when they have completed the initial character creation and the tutorial, and board a train to leave the starting area, Fallout London repeatedly crashes to their desktop. “It just constantly crashes, no matter what you do,” one GOG player says. “It’s very frustrating because the game is fantastic for the first hour,” another writes, “but once you take the train outside, it’s over. I get crash to desktop after crash to desktop with no means to play any more.”

Players who are using the Steam version of FO4 also share problems with Fallout London crashing. “Amazing mod,” one player says, “but I’m getting frequent crashing with it.” Others say they haven’t experienced any problems at all. “I opted for a manual installation of the mod,” another player writes. “It may seem complex from an outside perspective but [it’s] very nice and smooth. Takes Fallout 4 and gives it a fresh coat of British flair. The UI and story I feel are massively better as one would expect. Models and weapon play are also very polished.”

If you are struggling with Fallout London crashing, Team FOLON has opened two new channels on its official Discord where players can share and obtain advice.