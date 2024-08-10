Following the hype of the Fallout TV show, the exceptionally ambitious Fallout London mod for Fallout 4 has been an incredible hit. In fact, Fallout London broke records with over 500,000 downloads in its first 24 hours alone. Due to its success, developer Team FOLON has revealed it’s looking to become an indie studio.

Taking the typically post-apocalyptic American setting to the capital of the UK, Fallout London has become an instant hit with RPG fans since it released at the end of July. Even better, it’s all available for free. Despite that fact, it’s raised funds through donations which the team behind the ambitious mod is using to launch a new indie company.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Team FOLON’s Dean Carter revealed what’s next for the developer behind the mod. “As much as I love the fact that this is a free project – we can offer this thing for free for all the community – free doesn’t pay our bills,” Carter notes.

That said, Carter acknowledges how many fans have donated to Team FOLON following the launch. “A lot of people who have really enjoyed it have donated to us.”

Carter then explains that the developer will be channeling donations towards “hopefully” opening a new indie studio. “This will allow us to come up with our own ideas, create our own game, and work as a community.” Moving away from the Bethesda modding scene and the existing framework of Fallout 4, it’s a chance for the developers to create something entirely on their own.

“Fallout London has been a great springboard for [this] because we’ve worked with people now, we know what the community seems to like, and we’ve got this great platform where we can talk to [the community].”

While Team FOLON has its sights set on even bigger projects, it’s not the end of Fallout London quite yet. The developer has released a new Fallout London milestone update, which fixes various issues. Going forward, Carter reaffirms its commitment to the mod for the time being, explaining that development on the mod will continue until all the cut content is added. This includes additional patches, stability improvements, and yes, new content “until at least the end of the year.”

As our Fallout London review explains, this massive free expansion is unquestionably one of the best Fallout 4 mods. Between Team FOLON’s mod and the best games like Fallout, it will hopefully be enough to tide us all over until the Fallout 5 release date.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.