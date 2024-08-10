We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Fallout London’s success pushes its devs to form a new indie studio

After Fallout London's record-breaking success, the talented modding team has bigger projects in mind as it plans a brand-new indie studio.

Fallout London developer new indie game studio: A close-up shot of a masculine character with a stern facial expression wearing a suit, as they look slightly to the left of the screen.
Rory Norris's Avatar

Published:

Fallout 4 Fallout London 

Following the hype of the Fallout TV show, the exceptionally ambitious Fallout London mod for Fallout 4 has been an incredible hit. In fact, Fallout London broke records with over 500,000 downloads in its first 24 hours alone. Due to its success, developer Team FOLON has revealed it’s looking to become an indie studio.

Taking the typically post-apocalyptic American setting to the capital of the UK, Fallout London has become an instant hit with RPG fans since it released at the end of July. Even better, it’s all available for free. Despite that fact, it’s raised funds through donations which the team behind the ambitious mod is using to launch a new indie company.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Team FOLON’s Dean Carter revealed what’s next for the developer behind the mod. “As much as I love the fact that this is a free project – we can offer this thing for free for all the community – free doesn’t pay our bills,” Carter notes.

That said, Carter acknowledges how many fans have donated to Team FOLON following the launch. “A lot of people who have really enjoyed it have donated to us.”

Carter then explains that the developer will be channeling donations towards “hopefully” opening a new indie studio. “This will allow us to come up with our own ideas, create our own game, and work as a community.” Moving away from the Bethesda modding scene and the existing framework of Fallout 4, it’s a chance for the developers to create something entirely on their own.

YouTube Thumbnail

“Fallout London has been a great springboard for [this] because we’ve worked with people now, we know what the community seems to like, and we’ve got this great platform where we can talk to [the community].”

While Team FOLON has its sights set on even bigger projects, it’s not the end of Fallout London quite yet. The developer has released a new Fallout London milestone update, which fixes various issues. Going forward, Carter reaffirms its commitment to the mod for the time being, explaining that development on the mod will continue until all the cut content is added. This includes additional patches, stability improvements, and yes, new content “until at least the end of the year.”

As our Fallout London review explains, this massive free expansion is unquestionably one of the best Fallout 4 mods. Between Team FOLON’s mod and the best games like Fallout, it will hopefully be enough to tide us all over until the Fallout 5 release date.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously Guides Editor at Gfinity, Rory is now a freelance journalist who has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, HoYoverse RPGs like Zenless Zone Zero, and more, but at what cost? As such, you’ll often find him cooking up the best builds and loadouts, digging deep into metas, and finding the perfect solutions to any gaming challenge. If he’s not waxing poetic about how great Deep Rock Galactic is, then there’s a good chance he’s using his history degree to make a wild connection between real history and the games we love. Rory’s words have graced award-winning print and digital publications like Lost in Cult, The Loadout, SUPERJUMP, TechRaptor, PCGamesN, and more.