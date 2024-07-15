Fallout London is easily the biggest casualty of Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen update. The DLC-sized mod promises to take us to a post-apocalyptic England, and we could be playing it right now if not for the unfortunate timing of Bethesda’s patch that broke both mods and the base game. With Starfield Shattered Space, the Elder Scrolls 6, and even Fallout 5 an age away, Fallout London is the closest we can get to another Bethesda game right now. Sadly, though, not everyone who owns Fallout 4 will get to experience it.

Right now the Fallout 5 release date is a pipe dream, just out of reach as Bethesda works on Starfield and Elder Scrolls instead. While we wait, Fallout London is easily the best alternative. Originally delayed indefinitely thanks to Bethesda’s next-gen update, GOG swooped in to offer support for the Fallout 4 mod, giving it an easy download and simple install, no matter where you own the game.

This is no longer the case for everyone who owns the RPG, though. In a statement sent to VG247, a GOG spokesperson has confirmed that players who own Fallout 4 via the Epic Games Store will not be able to play the mod, which requires the base game to work.

This is owing to the Epic Games Store’s lack of an update rollback feature – as Fallout London will not be using the Fallout 4 next gen update, in order to play, you need to manually revert the game to a previous iteration, but this is not possible on copies purchased through the EGS. You can easily walk back to whatever version of a game you want on GOG, and a downgrading feature “is in progress” for anyone hoping to play Fallout London on Steam, but Epic users have no such luck.

Fallout London project lead Dean Carter previously said that the team realized at “the 11th hour” that the Fallout 4 next-gen update simply “isn’t stable enough” to run the mod, forcing the team into using a downgrader, meaning you’ll need to play an older version of Fallout 4 to make it work.

Fallout London currently has no launch date after it was set to release earlier this year on Tuesday April 23, but Team FOLON assures that it is just “waiting for the final green light” from GOG before it can set the creation free.

As we wait for Fallout London’s imminent launch, there are plenty of excellent games like Fallout to keep you busy, alongside some huge open-world games with dense worlds to explore.

