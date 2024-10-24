Grab every Fallout game for up to 80% off if you’re fast

This Fallout Day Sale is truly something S.P.E.C.I.A.L. It’s time to grab your big iron, strap on your PIPBOY, take Dogmeat, and embark on an adventure because all the Fallout games are on sale. So why not head to New Vegas, take a trip to DC, or even experience the grandeur of post-apocalyptic Appalachia? It’s a great chance to plug the gaps in your collection or dive into the franchise for the first time.

The game currently sparking Uranium Fever is Fallout: London. And okay, okay, Fallout: London is a free mod, but you’ll need Fallout 4 (which is in the sale) to play it. Upon release, the Team Folon-led creation encountered the same issues as its Bethesda brethren – it was buggy as hell.

However, with a dedicated community who got straight to work flagging bugs and issues, it’s since become one of the best Fallout 4 mods ever. Lewis White gave it a 9/10 in our Fallout: London review, stating: “Fallout: London is a miracle of the modding scene, a masterful spell that turns stagnant water into wine, and a feat only truly possible within a Bethesda game.”

Fallout: London expands the Fallout universe beyond the USA, taking you to London where you’ll swap the beloved Dogmeat for a bulldog named Churchill. The mod allows you to visit famous sites like Trafalgar Square and Nelson’s Column, all while navigating the horrors of the wasteland… or waste streets? This mod is so expansive that it could easily be mistaken for official DLC.

Anyway, it’s not just Fallout 4 (the key to Fallout: London) that’s in the sale. Here are all the highlights from the Fallout Day Sale:

If you want to take advantage of this rad deal, you’ve got until Wednesday, October 9, 2024 to do so – just make sure the radroaches don’t beat you to it!

