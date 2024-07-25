We’ve all been eagerly awaiting the Fallout London launch date. Ever since the ambitious, DLC-sized mod project that promises to take us to post-apocalyptic Britain was thrown off-course by the launch of the Fallout 4 next-gen update, we’ve been hanging onto every tease from Team FOLON. Now, project manager Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter and distributor GOG confirm that our wait is finally over.

Fallout London is a colossal and comprehensive mod put together by numerous developers. Its creators describe it as a DLC-sized offering for the Bethesda RPG, and one that comes with a fairly dramatic UI and mechanics overhaul as well. With the Fallout 5 release date still somewhere off beyond the horizon, it’s the project that many people – including us here at PCGamesN – have been waiting to play next.

Following the game’s delay from its original planned launch on April 23, the project was picked up by distributor GOG (owned by The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt), which is helping to host and distribute it to all players regardless of where they own their copy of Fallout 4. The latest launch date update from Team FOLON, shared two weeks ago, suggested that it was now simply waiting for GOG to give the green light on Fallout London to go ahead with the release.

Now, the confirmation is here – and so, as it happens, is Fallout London. Fallout London is out today, Thursday July 25 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. It’s compatible with the Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition found on both GOG and Steam.



That’s right – that means if you’re reading this right now, you can go and get your hands on it. Note however that, while the GOG version will work out of the box, if you own it on Steam, you’ll first need to downgrade Fallout 4 from the next-gen update.

GOG explains that the next-gen compatible version is currently in development, but says, “we can’t share any release date estimations yet.” If you don’t already own the original game, Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition is 60% off on GOG through Friday August 2. Just click the link below to grab your copy.

To simplify installation, GOG is also providing a dedicated launcher that will quickly set up the mod correctly with a single click. The wait is finally over. Stay safe, then, and remember: mind the gap.

