In the wake of the Fallout show and Bethesda’s Fallout 4 next-gen update, the game I’ve been most excited to play is actually Fallout London. The ambitious standalone mod project created by a team of hardworking fans goes beyond many of the best Fallout 4 mods to deliver a whole new setting in a DLC-sized package. Now, after several months of waiting following its postponement, developer Team FOLON says the end is in sight.

Originally planned to be released on April 23 to coincide with Saint George’s Day, Fallout London was delayed to avoid a clash with the Fallout 4 next-gen update. With the overhaul to Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic RPG set to break the functionality of most Fallout 4 mods, including many core to Fallout London’s underlying systems and features, the launch was instead pushed back. We’re still waiting on confirmation of exactly when it will arrive, but it’s looking closer than ever.

Following the announcement of the next-gen update timing, project lead Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter confirmed that the team would be holding back the release of Fallout London until it was certain that everything was up and running for a smooth launch. “This is a collective project,” he explains, “We want everyone to have the past four years of work to come out and be the best mod possible for all our followers.”

Carter also revealed that the team was working with distributor GOG, owned by The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt, to help deliver a standalone version of Fallout London that players could use. With the project too large to release via most mod sites, GOG is hosting the download and working to make it available for all players, regardless of where they own the base version of Fallout 4. In its latest update today, Saturday July 6, Team FOLON gives an update on that process, and says “the end is in sight” for launch.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters,” it writes. “The bottom line is that we’ve sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light. Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that Fallout London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go.”

“Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too,” it confirms. While the process hasn’t been quick, and waiting for something you’re excited to play is always a little agonizing, Team FOLON reminds fans that the process should result in a better end product. “It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting.”

“While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be,” the post from Team FOLON concludes. “The end is in sight. Stay safe, and remember: Mind the gap.”

