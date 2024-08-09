Fallout has always been a series intrinsically entwined with America, with the later Bethesda-developed versions being even more so. Though it’s incredibly unlikely the series will ever officially leave the USA, it turns out there’s more than enough hunger for adventures outside of those lands. Fallout London, the huge Fallout 4 mod, has taken the world by storm – and it’s hit some huge milestones and broke records after only 24 hours.

Unlike most mods, Fallout London is so big online store GOG has stepped in to host its files. That’s why GOG has been able to let the world know that Fallout London has been redeemed over 500,000 times in the first 24 hours, making it the fastest redeemed game that the store has ever seen. For context, GOG is the home of many other free products and some hefty games you can only find there, so this marks a stunning achievement for a mod for an RPG. That said, developer Team FOLON isn’t standing still and enjoying hitting that huge number – it has been hard at work launching a big patch for the mod.

This new update takes aim at some of the most reported issues players have been experiencing in Fallout London. Players will find fixes for issues with quests, gameplay, audio, and item issues – though the team is careful to note that big technical problems are yet to be addressed. Those crashes and other fixes are still in the works and could not be included in this patch for time reasons.

One of the most common issues in the mod occurs directly after the train crash right at the start. Players would find their total hit points reduced by roughly half, making the rest of the game much harder. That’s now been fixed, as the HP hit should now only affect current health, not max health. Other things resolved include missing audio cues and dialogue being implemented, the addition of new workshop items, and plenty more. My favorite fixes all revolve around best boy Churchill, who will no longer sound like an evil raider hound, and will no longer turn into Dogmeat – both of which previously required additional mods to fix.

The new update is out now for Fallout London and if you’d like to see what’s new, you can check out the full patch notes here. You may also need a hand with installing the update – here’s how you can do that.

