Fallout London is nothing short of a miracle. Team Folon, made up of superfans and modders, managed to create an entire game within Fallout 4. London isn’t the first Fallout total conversion mod, and I doubt it’ll be the last, but it’s definitely the most impressive. The world of Folon’s England is vast, filled with unique NPCs and quests, and fits right at home in Bethesda’s universe. It’s so good in fact, that the team has just celebrated Fallout day by hitting a new milestone.

With the Fallout 5 release date likely years away at this point, Fallout London is easily the next best thing. Team Folon absolutely knocked the fan expansion out of the park, giving us a full RPG using FO4 as a base. The creation has proven to be exceedingly popular, too, as the team has now confirmed just how many of us have gotten caught up in its apocalytpic world.

“This milestone of redeems makes it one of the fastest and biggest in the history of ‘Good Old Games’ and means, combined with the players on all platforms, over a million of you zesty wayfarers have now played the game,” Team Folon writes. “So, from all of us on the Fallout London team, thank you. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. We’re blown away by your support, and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

What’s next includes even more fixes. With over 1,000 Fallout London bugs squashed in a recent patch, the team has been incredibly hard at work on making sure the expansion is as easy to play as possible. If that sounds like it could be the work of a fully-fledged developer, that’s because it might be soon. Team Folon recently said it’s “hopefully” going to open up a new indie studio.

Fallout London isn’t the only fan-made expansion that’s been talked about lately, either. In good news, we got a fresh look at Fallout Nuevo Mexico, built within New Vegas. In bad news, the remake of Fallout 1, built within FO4, has suspended development.

Our very own Fallout London review scored it 9/10, calling the game “the real deal” and FO4’s very own New Vegas. So if you’re yet to try it, now’s the time.

