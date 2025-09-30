You feel the crunch of broken glass beneath your boots as you pass boarded up windows and traipse through empty streets. Rubbish litters the floor, but as you stoop down to pick up a discarded bottlecap, you hear a voice. "Alroit mate?" This isn't Fallout London, it's just life in modern Britain. All jokes aside, this fan-made, DLC-sized mod has to be seen to be believed. It's so expansive that it is getting its own DLC (ironic), as well as a Kickstarter collector's edition, both of which are live now.

As RPGs go, Fallout 4 was a bit of a let-down for me. I preferred the narrative crunch of New Vegas, and the atmosphere of Fallout 3. Fallout 4, on the other hand, felt like a power fantasy, all rough edges shaved off to create an RPG with a Fallout facade. Ironically, the spin-off it spawned, Fallout London, is so much more akin to the games I loved than its progenitor.

London's first official DLC is called Rabbit and Pork, and it reshapes the entire Fallout 4 mod, fixing issues, polishing areas, and adding plenty of new stuff to boot. You can expect 80 fully-voiced NPCs with over 8,000 new dialogue lines, 30 new quests, 30 new pieces of weapons and armor (or armour, as they'd say in London), and a new animal companion.

Add onto that bug fixes, stability improvements, and a new custom launcher to aid the admittedly complex installation process, and you've got a meaty update. However, that's not all developer FOLON is cooking.

The DLC is accompanied by a Kickstarter launch for a Fallout London-inspired collector's edition. It's clear that FOLON has to tread carefully to avoid the wrath of Bethesda when marketing this, but it includes in-universe and commemorative physical items inspired by the mod. Sign me up for a 'Cutethulhu' plush.

Amid all the Fallout London news, FOLON also announced that, after the release of its final Fallout London DLC, WildCard, it will step away from the Fallout modding scene completely. It is now a fully-fledge indie studio working on its own IP in Unreal Engine. FOLON is planning a 'Fallout London 2.0'-style open world game in the future, but is first testing the waters with a smaller title which the developers have full creative control over.

Fallout London's Rabbit and Pork DLC is available now. The Fallout London collector's edition Kickstarter is also live now. You can back it here.

