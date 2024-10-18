We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Massive Fallout London update brings “over 1,000 fixes” to the fan-made RPG

Fallout London update 1.0.2 delivers more than 1,000 fixes and improvements for the 2024 total conversion mod for Bethesda’s wasteland RPG.

Fallout London 

It still feels a little strange that Fallout 5 is so far in the distance, given the huge success of the Fallout show on Prime. Fortunately, Fallout London has delivered in its place, with the impressively-sized mod project giving us a whole new setting for the post-apocalyptic RPG series. As it nears a substantial milestone, the project’s developer confirms a colossal patch is arriving today that will make a “massive difference” to your experience.

Our Fallout London review heaps praise on the total-conversion fan project. Lewis hails it as a “miracle of the modding scene” and likens it to Fallout 4’s equivalent to New Vegas as an essential follow-up. For a fan project to rise to stand among the best RPGs of the year is no small feat, and developer Team Folon confirms that Fallout London is now “very close to being redeemed more than 1,000,000 times.”

“We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positivity the project has received,” the team writes in an announcement via its official Discord. “Your feedback plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to troubleshoot and fix bugs, and we’ll keep refining Fallout London until it’s polished until perfection.”

Next on the cards is Fallout London patch 1.0.2. This latest update “brings over a thousand fixes to the world of Fallout London,” Team Folon says. “From visual improvements to bug and quest fixes, you’ll notice a massive difference right away.” A new trailer, which you can watch above, has also been released to coincide with the update and you’ll be able to find a full changelog on Discord once it launches.

Fallout London update 1.0.2 arrives on Friday October 18 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. You’ll be able to update the launcher from your GOG library. Once done, you’ll see an update option on the launcher. Steam users will need to navigate to the ‘Fallout 4\Data’ folder found in ‘Steam\steamapps\common,’ while GOG players will want to select ‘GOG\Fallout 4 GOTY\Data’ to install the patch.

