Nevermind being the best Fallout game of all time – Fallout New Vegas is one of the greatest PC games ever. Funny, open, unique, and endlessly replayable, it’s also tightly written, has some of the series’ best quests, and boasts a visual style you can recognize from a mile away, even 14 years later. Combine that with Frostpunk, the brutal, survivalistic strategy game, shortly due a sequel courtesy of Frostpunk 2, and Dusk, the loving boomer shooter homage that evokes the spirit of Doom and Half-Life, and you’ve got some of the best games of the last two decades. There’s more on offer – you can pick whatever you like – but whatever you choose, this new $3 Fanatical bundle is definitely worth your time.

The Fallout 5 release date is still a long way away, but at least we’ve had the deeply impressive Fallout London this year, a wonderfully crafted reminder of why the apocalypse RPG series is still, some 30 years since it first emerged from the Vault, so brilliant. Fallout New Vegas, though, remains top of the proverbial pile. It represents a minor miracle in open-world game-making, whereby, although it’s incredibly freeform and driven by player agency, it still has an extremely strong identity, a tight narrative, and some fantastic choreographed set pieces.

And then you have Frostpunk, which injects the strategy game genre with a heavy dose of bleakness and survivalism. Frostpunk 2 is almost upon us, so if you haven’t tried the original, the Fanatical bundle provides the perfect opportunity. Dusk is also, no pun intended, worth a shot. An FPS game that looks like it’s just arrived here from 1998, it’s more than just a nostalgia trip. Fast and tough, it mixes retro aesthetics with a rhythm that feels closer to the peerless 2016 Doom reboot.

Courtesy of the Fanatical Special Edition bundle, you can get five games, from a pool of 17, for $3 each. Here’s the complete list:

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition

The Evil Within Bundle

Frostpunk Game of the Year Edition

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack

Concordia Imperial Bundle

Fantasy General 2: Complete

Broken Sword Complete Pack

Dusk Ultimate Edition Triple Pack

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Field of Glory 2 Complete

Giana Sisters Trilogy Pack

Aces of the Luftwaffe Extended Edition

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

Battleship Super Collection

Townsmen Complete Edition

Gal Gun Pack

Five is only the minimum number of games you need to get if you want to spend $3 / £3 on each. If you buy two games, they’re $3.33 / £3.33 each, and if you get just one, it’s $3.50 / £3.50. However, once you go past the five-game threshold, everything is $3 – if you want to buy all 17 of these games, they will all cost $3 a piece. Check out the Fanatical Special Edition bundle by hitting the button below.

