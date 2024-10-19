I can’t quite believe it, but Fallout New Vegas is 14 years old. It’s by far the best game in the series, with some truly sublime world building and decision making. After all this time it’s safe to assume that, if you’re reading this, you’ve seen all the RPG has to offer. Every rock, casino chip, and line of dialogue has been exhausted, so you won’t miss anything if you race past it. That’s why the newest mod I’ve spotted is oddly fitting, because whatever your plans are to celebrate the game’s birthday, you’re not going to have time to stop and smell the sarsaparilla.

From ‘Craftian,’ this Fallout New Vegas mod puts you on the backfoot the entire time. An unthinking, unfeeling, undeterred enemy will chase you wherever you go. It’s the RPG equivalent of the $10 million vs killer snail question, except this time the snail is fast and he also has a gun. So if you want to sprint across the Fallout New Vegas Mojave, or try to complete the game without this stranger catching you, this is the ultimate challenge.

According to the mod, the Great Khans accidentally disturbed the bones of a great being when digging your grave, and now that creature is out for revenge. I’m not exactly sure why they’re coming after you and not the Khans, but that question’s not important. Just know that if you kill the stranger, they’ll come back. They always do.

All you’ve got to do to start the chase is head to your old grave in Goodsprings. Once there, take the beating heart from the pit you briefly called home and get ready to run. From that moment, this hybrid of Mr X and The Terminator is on your tail, and they won’t let up.

With the right planning, I’m sure you can get into Caesar’s camp, position yourself behind his throne, and let the stranger do the dirty work for you. Otherwise, I’d just run around The Strip and see what happens.

You can download Craftian’s Then Came The Stanger mod right here. I’d be careful of any other mods you have installed, though, because the load order has been playing up with the stalker enemy for other players.

