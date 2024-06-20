After Fallout London, another huge New Vegas mod is on hold

It feels like every week there’s news about a studio being shut down, developers being laid off, or a game being canceled or delayed. People often look to indie games and fan projects for hope, but even those aren’t immune to the trials and tribulations of the gaming industry. Fallout London recently got indefinitely delayed due to a new patch for Fallout 4, and the latest game to get hit with the bad news is a huge Fallout New Vegas mod, Fallout: Nuevo Mexico. Videos of the mod were taken down from its YouTube page and most of the channels in its Discord server were removed back in April, and we now know it’s because the lead developer stepped down.

According to a message posted in the mod’s Discord server on Tuesday June 18, lead developer Zapshock “has decided to step away from active participation.” Because of this, “the project has been on hold for some time.” It’s disappointing news to people who were hoping to play the Fallout New Vegas mod. It was set just five years after the original Fallout and would have taken the series back to its more hardcore RPG roots by placing more importance on player choice and traditional genre elements.

This news was first reported by VG247, which received the following statement from modder J.K-Serling following their message about Zapshock stepping back: “I am a close family relative of Zapshock, and we are fully informed about the reasons for the project’s hiatus. It’s a personal and challenging situation that none of us wish upon anyone.”

They continue: “Zapshock is currently surrounded by amazing friends and family who are providing strong support. While we can’t provide specific details, we appreciate the community’s understanding and patience. Zapshock is in good hands, and we are all here to support him as he navigates through this period.”

While we may not know why exactly Zapshock needed to step back, the information provided by J.K-Serling should be enough to reassure fans that the project hasn’t been forgotten.

