Even if Fallout 5 is just a mere twinkle in Todd Howard’s eye, the series is still the biggest it’s ever been. Between the ongoing resurgence of 76, the Amazon TV show, and the excellent Fallout London, there’s more than enough to keep us busy ahead of Bethesda’s official return. While we wait, though, there’s no better place to look than the Fallout New Vegas modding community. After initially being put on hold earlier this year the expansive, DLC-sized total conversion mod Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is back, and it has a packed trailer to show for it.

If you’ve been reading my words for a couple of years, you’ll know I love a good Fallout New Vegas mod. Dedicated players are overhauling the movement and shooting, making their own quests, and even going to war over a hat. It’s been over a decade (don’t crumble into dust just yet) since Obsidian’s take on the universe dropped, and it’s still by far the best game in the series. For that reason, the Fallout New Vegas community is still very active, and one of the most anticipated projects right now is Nuevo Mexico.

Set five years after the events of the original Fallout, Nuevo Mexico wants to be a return to form for the RPG series. There’s going to be new voice acting, music, and landmarks to explore. “Mexico City is the largest city in North America and serves as the biggest hub in Fallout: Nuevo Mexico,” the team writes.

The Nuevo Mexico team announced the mod was indefinitely put on the back burner earlier this year. The Discord and YouTube were scrubbed, and everything went quiet. Then a brief update in July said the “project is no longer on hold.” Now we have a new three-minute trailer to sink our teeth into, and you can watch it below.

“While still largely under development, we are thrilled to finally reveal this iconic wasteland,” the team writes. “Once the vibrant heart of a massive metropolis, Mexico City now lies in ruin, a battleground for factions struggling for dominance and survival. From the decaying colonia of Chapultepec to the submerged canals of Xochimilco, the city is a haunting blend of beauty and brutality.”

I wouldn’t get too excited just yet, however. The mod team adds that Nuevo Mexico is “still a long way from completion,” with the level of detail across the hubs shown in the trailer “very much a work in progress.” In short: Nuevo Mexico is unfinished. That means there’s no release date yet either. Not all hope is lost though, as you can read our 9/10 Fallout London review and pick up the expansive mod for yourself entirely free in the meantime.

