If the Fallout TV series reminded us all of anything, it was that Fallout is one of the best videogame worlds ever created. While today we gleefully stomp around massive open-worlds in power armor and mod the likes of Fallout 4 and Fallout New Vegas to high heaven, we should never forget the pre-Bethesda origins of the series. Thanks to this week’s free Epic Games deal, you can now honor the first three Fallout games for the low, low price of nothing.

Yes, another week, another generous handout of free PC games from the folks at Epic. In this week’s lineup, the star attraction is the Fallout Classic Collection, which bundles together 1997’s Fallout, 1998’s Fallout 2, and 2001’s Fallout Tactics into one tidy package. If you’ve never played any of this trio before, you may think they’re a bit basic compared to the more recent games in the series. But these incredible turn-based RPGs are absolutely still worth playing.

The post-apocalyptic universe, the engaging questlines, and the memorable characters are all present here. These games are the genesis of what you play today (and what you watch on Amazon Prime, too) so this collection is a must-claim. Sure, you can now play a remake of the 1997 game as a Fallout 4 mod, but nothing beats the original.

As if a collection of three games wasn’t enough of a freebie, there’s another free game you can pick up, and it’s one for all the sports games fans out there. Wild Card Football is a 7v7 multiplayer title which puts a novel spin on the rage-inducing action I know many of you experience each year with Madden. Off the field, assemble a dream team of players, which includes licensed players from the NFL. On the field, you can use Wild Cards to trigger abilities that can alter the course of a match.

Both the Fallout Classic Collection and Wild Card Football are free to claim on Epic until Thursday, September 5. Be sure to grab them during this short window so that you can keep them on your Epic Games account forever.

Next week’s duo of free games have also been revealed. Again, sports fans will be eating good with the inclusion of Football Manager 24, while sharpshooting FPS game Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will also be up for grabs.

It’s not just Epic that is a haven for freebies, so check out the top free Steam games you can play right now. Alternatively, if you’re looking for more post-apocalyptic RPG adventures, here are the best games like Fallout.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.