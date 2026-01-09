As the Amazon series hits its stride, these excellent Fallout games are cheaper than ever

From the rotting landscape of a post-apocalyptic world to the satirical take on capitalism, and the countless mutants that get in your way, there are plenty of good reasons that the Fallout games remain some of the best RPGs to play on PC. Whether you're looking to take on the Mad Max-style world of Fallout New Vegas or dive into the first iteration of the modern games with Fallout 3, they're all at the lowest price they've ever been, and it's perfect timing with the latest season of the show.

Fallout's reputation has grown in recent years, brought on by the anticipation of a fifth mainline game, an Amazon TV series, and the No Man's Sky-style redemption of the Fallout 76 MMO. I remember falling in love with the series for the first time back in 2008 with the Xbox 360 version of Fallout 3, and ever since then, I've waited for the next installments with bated breath.

Fallout: New Vegas is easily the best of the bunch, despite not being developed by Bethesda itself. It still offers the standard adventure of any Fallout game - RPG mechanics with shooter elements, wrapped in meaningful choices - but New Vegas is one of the best-written role-playing games ever. Moral choices are difficult to make, and each faction, from the NCR to Caesar's Legion, feels complex. It may show its age in some places, especially compared to the solid gameplay of Fallout 4 and 76, but in many ways, it's where the series reached its peak.

Speaking of Fallout 76, well, that's also in this bundle. I know, I know, it got a lot of flak when it launched back in 2018, a lot of controversies stopped it from being the worthwhile MMO we deserved. However, it's in better shape than ever, and if you treat it like your typical RPG adventure like the rest of the series, with the added benefit of co-op, you'll have a great time. Sure, it may not be as good as the rest of the franchise, but that's just because the other games are so good, not because Fallout 76 is inherently bad.

With the Best of Platinum Collection from Fanatical, both of these games (and Fallout 3) can be yours for just $3.33 / £3.33 each. However, if you already own some of these Fallout entries and want some other games to spend your time playing, this bundle is packed with brilliant titles, so look no further than the full selection below:

Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Dysmantle

Doom (2016)

RoboCop: Rogue City

LEGO Brick Tales

SteamWorld Classics Bundle

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

SteamWorld Build

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder

Amnesia: The Bunker

Edge of Sanity

Endless Alice

Botany Manor

The Isle Tide Hotel

Mini Settlers

Neongarten

Paradise Killer

Fallout 76

Dungeon Tycoon

The Pale Beyond

Reveil

Out of the lot, I'd personally recommend Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 76, Amnesia: The Bunker, and RoboCop: Rogue City as my favorites of the bundle. Each is $3.33 / £3.33, but if you add more than ten games, it can go all the way down to just $2.90 per game. That's a better discount than any Steam sales I've seen, and honestly, there are some excellent choices here.