Stepping outside of Vault 13 in the original Fallout remains one of the medium’s greatest moments – finding the decomposing corpse of Ed (“Ed’s dead”) and realising that the erstwhile explorer didn’t get more than few feet from the Vault door is such a chilling moment. Fallout: Vault 13 is – was – a total conversion mod that would remake the 1997 original using the engine for Fallout 4; another fan game, like Fallout London, the New Vegas rebuild project, and Nuevo Mexico that would have been ideal as we wait on Fallout 5. The bad news is that Vault 13’s development has now officially been suspended. But you can still kind if play it.

Colossal overhaul projects aren’t new in the Fallout 4 mod scene. While the DLC-sized Fallout London happens once in a blue moon, all the quest, weapon, and mechanical creations the community keeps cranking out can be combined to essentially create entirely new Fallout experiences. Interplay and Bethesda’s apocalyptic RPG series provides one of the most colorful, vivid open worlds in all of gaming. Vault 13 would have been a testament to the original vision, realized in the more modern visuals of Fallout 4.

So it’s with a heavy heart that the team behind Fallout: Vault 13 has suspended development. While that’s not easy to hear, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This isn’t the complete end of the Vault 13 project.

“After much careful thought and deliberation, we have decided to officially suspend development on Fallout: Vault 13,” project co-lead ‘culinwino’ writes on Discord. “This was not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right step at this stage of our journey. I know this may come as unexpected news, and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment it may cause.

“Despite this, we are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished so far. The demo release was a huge milestone, and its success shows just how much hard work and passion was poured into this project by the entire team and community.

“While active development is ending, we want to ensure that all the work we’ve done sees the light of day. In the coming weeks, we will release a full build of Fallout: Vault 13 that includes all unfinished content. This release will allow the community to experience the project in its current form and serve as a foundation for anyone interested in continuing or building upon it in the future.”

Alongside the planned unfinished build, you can also still download the Fallout: Vault 13 demo. You need to own a legitimate copy of Fallout 4, but with it, you can explore the original game’s first open-world area, The Inyo. That includes Vault 15 and 13, the Khan base, and Shady Sands.

In the message, culinwino adds that a retrospective on the mod’s development is also in the works. This will explore what happened while “celebrating the highs, the lessons learned, and the passion that drove this project.”

