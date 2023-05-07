Fallout creator praises Bethesda for “revitalising” the series

Fallout creator and The Outer Worlds director Tim Cain has talked about Bethesda’s direction with the iconic RPG games, praising what they brought to the Fallout series while continuing the legacy. In fact, Cain’s even mentioned how he’d love to see Bethesda listen to modders ahead of the Fallout 5 release date.

“They’re really good games,” Cain says. “Bethesda knows how to make a good game. Skyrim is a good game. It’s fun, it’s addictive, it’s calming in a way. I love getting into their games and just playing and walking around the world and exploring.”

Cain does note that he’s not played Fallout Brotherhood of Steel, Fallout 76, or much of Fallout Tactics, but that he’s sunk a lot of time into Fallout 3, 4, and New Vegas. He adds that Todd Howard invited him to see Fallout 3 at E3 2008, and he says what he saw and later played was “amazing.”

“When you leave the vault, I mean, that was amazing to see,” Cain explains. “The game itself was also really fun. I know it wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but it was amazing. And it revitalised Fallout.

“I played Fallout 3 a ton. I’ve played it multiple times, and I’ve tried different builds, same thing with Fallout 4 and New Vegas,” and Cain’s even doing a charisma run in Fallout 4 right now too.

Watching his videos on development and the games industry as a whole, I really found Cain’s openness, positivity, and honesty quite refreshing. For instance, while he says the modern Fallout games “aren’t made the same way I would,” he’s still “super happy that not only has someone picked it up, but such a great company has picked it up and is running with it, and is making these great games for us to play.”

In fact, Cain even acknowledges the modding community behind all of Bethesda’s games, going as for to say that “some of you guys have the best ideas in the world that I hope Bethesda pays attention to and folds into Fallout 5,” whenever that Fallout 5 release date decides to come around, that is.

I absolutely recommend watching all of Cain’s videos, and he even has one about the true purpose of the vaults in Fallout and cut multiplayer content of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines too. Keep an eye on Cain’s channel and subscribe, as I’m sure there’ll be even more Fallout tidbits in the future.

In the meantime, we’ve got all the greatest old games you can still play today with a classic Fallout making the cut alongside everything you need to know about the Starfield release date, as Bethesda’s next adventure looms.