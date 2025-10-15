Grab up to 25 cheap Steam keys and you could win an Alienware OLED gaming monitor

Fanatical is back with another mystery game bundle, and this time, you could win a 27-inch Alienware OLED gaming monitor alongside your super cheap Steam games. The Alienware AW2725DF is one of the best gaming monitor picks out there on paper, and it could be yours for as little as $1 if you're lucky.

We've covered plenty of these Fanatical deals in the past, with previous offers giving you the chance to win a VR headset or even a Steam Deck, but this is the first time a gaming monitor has been the grand prize. While there is an element of luck to these bundles, if you're comfortable with the surprise aspect of the game selection and are keen to find some completely new experiences to enjoy, these mystery bundles provide a great way to discover games you may never have otherwise played.

Fanatical's mystery game bundles offer you the chance to buy up to 25 random Steam games for a low price, which in this instance is just $16.96. These games typically need to meet certain criteria to qualify, such as their Steam rating being above a "positive" rating (with a minimum number of reviews required), to ensure buyers of the bundle aren't just getting fobbed off with a load of trashy games. For this deal, there are over 600 games you could win, with the average rating being "very positive." There are some recently released games in this pool too, including Hell is Us, Dune Awakening, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and Silent Hill F.

You are only guaranteed unique games in your first purchase, so purchasing two bundles of 10 games could result in duplicates, but a single purchase of a 20-game pack will not. You can purchase your bundle using this link.

To win the Alienware AW2725DF gaming monitor, you'll need to be lucky enough to open up a Star gem from your purchase. There is no need to purchase a specific bundle; you can purchase any of the bundles on offer. The star gem, if found, will grant you the monitor as a prize. Beyond this awesome OLED gaming monitor, there are also five golden gems to find, each containing hand-picked games bundles worth $1,000 in total.

