Get Bethesda games for cheap with this mystery bundle on Fanatical

If you're a fan of Bethesda's games, both new and old, but haven't picked them all up just yet, the new VIP Mystery Bundle - Bethesda Edition on Fanatical would be a great addition to your Steam collection. For just over £5, you'll get three games, one of which will be a mystery Bethesda game. You could get the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or Starfield for significantly less than their normal retail price, as well as two other highly-rated Steam games.

There are two versions of the Bethesda Mystery Bundle. The first, which will be sent to most people who purchase it, includes one Bethesda title, plus two additional indie Steam games, which Fanatical says are "carefully selected for quality and value." The non-Bethesda games all "have a Steam rating of Very Positive or higher, with 1,000+ reviews."

The bundle can be purchased from Fanatical now for £5.59, and guarantees a minimum SRP of $25. Therefore, no matter which games you get as part of the mystery bundle, it'll be good value for money.

However, there's a second option that some lucky people will get when they buy the bundle. The Bethesda AAA VIP Pack is made up of five AAA Bethesda games. They are:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Starfield

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Doom: The Dark Ages

Deathloop

You can pick up the VIP Mystery Bundle - Bethesda Edition on Fanatical now for £5.59, and you'll get good value for money whichever games you end up getting.