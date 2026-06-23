Build your killer bundle for less than $6 with Fanatical's latest choose-your-own deal

Bundles come along fairly often on online storefronts; gaming bonanzas fit to burst with all manner of stuff you probably won't ever play. On the face of it, it looks like a great deal, but really, if most of the titles stay uninstalled, then what are we doing here? That's why Fanatical's Build Your Own Killer Bundle deal is great - you choose what you want.

There are 27 titles to choose from, ranging from the serious to the absurd, and there are some real gems here. The more titles you want in your bundle, the cheaper it gets per game. There are three tiers to choose from:

5+ games: $1.15 per item

$1.15 per item 10+ games: $1 per item

$1 per item 20+ games: $0.95 per item

So, in theory, you could pop in, pick your favorite five games from the list, and it would cost you less than $6. If you wanted to go even further and buy everything, the enhanced discount would mean that 27 games would cost you less than $26. Here is every game available in the Fanatical Build Your Own Killer Bundle:

Sniper Elite 4

Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Children of Moria

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Moonlighter: Complete Edition

Copycat

Intravenous 2

Sovereign Syndicate

Field of Glory 2: Medieval

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Dark Envoy

Creatures of Ava

Fearmonium

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

Aooni The Horror of Blueberry Onsen

A Void Hope

Dawnsbury Days

Battlezone: Combat Commander

Lords of the Realm Complete Edition

Machick

Battlezone 98 Redux

Wartile

Fatalzone

Pip my Dice

For my money, I'd be picking Baldur's Gate 2, Sniper Elite 4, Moonlighter, Double Dragon Gaiden, and Icewind Dale - that's around $150's worth of quality entertainment for less than six bucks. Can't complain, really. You can Build Your Own Killer Bundle on Fanatical now until 29 June.