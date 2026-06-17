Get a make your own bundle including Evil Within 1 & 2 and Disco Elysium for $9.99 on Fanatical

A new bundle on Fanatical lets you choose your own games, with a minimum of three games coming in at $9.99. There are 24 games to choose from, and the games get cheaper as you add more to your bundle. The options include the likes of Evil Within 1 and 2, Disco Elysium, and Wild Bastards.

If you add three of the 24 games to your bundle, they are $3.33 each; if you choose five, they come down to $3 each, and if you add seven or more, they're $2.85 each. That means the games are drastically cheaper than their usual prices, and you can make them even cheaper if you pick more of them. For example, RoboCop: Rogue City is normally $34.99, but you can get it for as little as $2.85.

The full list of games to choose from is:

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

Broken Sword: Shadows of the Templar Reforged

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Wingspan

RoboCop: Rogue City

Vampire Hunters

Gloomy Eyes

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Pale Coins

Interior Worlds

Art of Rally

Once Upon a Puppet

Lil' Guardians

Wild Bastards

Videoverse

Ex-Zodiac

Dead Format

Botany Manor

Isonzo

Abandoned Planet

Potion Tycoon

Train Valley World

UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves

You can now add however many of these games as you like to your bundle on Fanatical with the Best of Platinum Collection, with each game being delivered as Steam codes.