Get a make your own bundle including Evil Within 1 & 2 and Disco Elysium for $9.99 on Fanatical

A new bundle on Fanatical lets you choose your own games, with a minimum of three games coming in at $9.99. There are 24 games to choose from, and the games get cheaper as you add more to your bundle. The options include the likes of Evil Within 1 and 2, Disco Elysium, and Wild Bastards.
If you add three of the 24 games to your bundle, they are $3.33 each; if you choose five, they come down to $3 each, and if you add seven or more, they're $2.85 each. That means the games are drastically cheaper than their usual prices, and you can make them even cheaper if you pick more of them. For example, RoboCop: Rogue City is normally $34.99, but you can get it for as little as $2.85.
The full list of games to choose from is:
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- Broken Sword: Shadows of the Templar Reforged
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Wingspan
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Vampire Hunters
- Gloomy Eyes
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
- Pale Coins
- Interior Worlds
- Art of Rally
- Once Upon a Puppet
- Lil' Guardians
- Wild Bastards
- Videoverse
- Ex-Zodiac
- Dead Format
- Botany Manor
- Isonzo
- Abandoned Planet
- Potion Tycoon
- Train Valley World
- UFO Robot Grendizer - The Feast of the Wolves
You can now add however many of these games as you like to your bundle on Fanatical with the Best of Platinum Collection, with each game being delivered as Steam codes.